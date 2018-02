Feb 14 (Reuters) - Acadian Timber Corp:

* REPORTS STRONG YEAR-END RESULTS

* QTRLY ‍SHR $0.74​

* QTRLY NET SALES C$19.96 MILLION VERSUS C$22.72 MLN‍​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.20 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: