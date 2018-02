Feb 23 (Reuters) - ACARIX AB:

* REG-MEDTECH SPECIALIST ACARIX AB NAMES CHRISTIAN LINDHOLM AS INTERIM CEO

* ‍LINDHOLM REPLACES CEO SØREN RYSHOLT CHRISTIANSEN WHO ANNOUNCED HIS RESIGNATION ON NOVEMBER 6(TH), 2017​

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS CONTINUE WORK TO ESTABLISH A PERMANENT SOLUTION.​

* ‍PRIOR TO JOINING ACARIX IN 2017, CHRISTIAN WAS CFO AT DORO AB AND TFS INTERNATIONAL AB.​