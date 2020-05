May 14 (Reuters) - Acarix AB:

* Q1 REVENUE AMOUNTED TO 121 KSEK (299), WITH GROSS PROFIT OF 109 KSEK (209) AND A GROSS MARGIN OF 90 PERCENT (70)

* Q1 PRETAX LOSS SEK 10.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 12.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* LARGE PART OF OUR COMMERCIAL ACTIVITIES ARE AFFECTED BY CORRESPONDING SHIFT AS LONG AS COVID-19 CRISIS LASTS

* IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO ESTIMATE FULL POTENTIAL IMPACT FOR ACARIX