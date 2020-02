Feb 20 (Reuters) - Acarix AB:

* REG-SUCCESSFUL RIGHTS ISSUE ENABLES INCREASED FOCUS ON STRATEGIC INITIATIVES

* Q4 OPERATIONAL COSTS AMOUNTED 10,591 KSEK (12,328)

* Q4 RESULT BEFORE TAX AMOUNTED TO -9,987 KSEK (-12,006). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)