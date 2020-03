March 12 (Reuters) - Acarix AB:

* ACARIX RECEIVES FEEDBACK ON GERMAN REIMBURSEMENT SUBMISSION

* TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT COMPANY HAS RECEIVED FEEDBACK FROM GERMAN AUTHORITIES, FEDERAL JOINT COMMITTEE, G-BA, ON ITS SUBMISSION FOR REIMBURSEMENT OF CADSCOR®SYSTEM IN GERMANY

* GERMAN AUTHORITIES CONCLUDE CADSCOR REPRESENTS PROMISING TECHNOLOGY AND THEY SEE POTENTIAL FIT WITH GERMAN HEALTH CARE SYSTEM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)