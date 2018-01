Jan 9 (Reuters) - Acarix Ab:

* ‍RESULTS FROM EXTENSIVE STUDY ARE EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE EARLY 2020.​

* REG-DAN-NICADII STUDY TO EXPAND THE APPLICABILITY OF THE NON-INVASIVE ACARIX CADSCOR®SYSTEM FOR RAPID RULING OUT CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)