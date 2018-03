March 20 (Reuters) - Acasta Enterprises Inc:

* ACASTA ANNOUNCES COURT HEARING DATE FOR ARRANGEMENT IN CONNECTION WITH THE SALE OF STELLWAGEN BUSINESS UNIT

* ACASTA ENTERPRISES - SUPERIOR COURT OF JUSTICE (ONTARIO) HEARING FOR ORDER APPROVING SALE OF UNIT TO BE HELD ON MARCH 23

* ACASTA ENTERPRISES- PURPOSE OF HEARING TO REDUCE CO’S CLASS B SHARE CAPITAL TO SATISFY OBCA REQUIREMENTS RELATED TO 26 MILLION CLASS B SHARE REPURCHASE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: