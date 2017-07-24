BRIEF-Acasta announces leadership transitions

July 24 (Reuters) - Acasta Enterprises Inc
* Acasta Enterprises Inc - board now comprised of Geoff Beattie as its independent chairman, Tony Melman as CEO, and three new independent directors
* Acasta - Hunter Harrison, Gordon Nixon agreed to sell their equity interests to co's directors, senior management, as well as some existing founders
* Acasta Enterprises Inc - included in equity interests to be sold by Hunter Harrison and Gordon Nixon are approximately 1.2 million promote shares