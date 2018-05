BRIEF-Acasta Enters Into Definitive Agreement To Sell JemPak Corp

May 10 (Reuters) - Acasta Enterprises Inc:

* ACASTA ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL JEMPAK CORPORATION

* ACASTA ENTERPRISES INC - DEAL FOR A PURCHASE PRICE OF $118 MILLION ON A CASH FREE AND DEBT FREE BASIS

* ACASTA ENTERPRISES INC - PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF JEMPAK WILL BE USED TO FURTHER PAY DOWN INDEBTEDNESS

* ACASTA ENTERPRISES INC - ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH HENKEL CANADA CORPORATION, A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA TO SELL JEMPAK