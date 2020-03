March 11 (Reuters) - Acasti Pharma Inc:

* ACASTI PHARMA AWARDED NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE FOR ADDITIONAL COMPOSITION OF MATTER AND METHOD OF USE PATENTS IN THE UNITED STATES AND MEXICO

* ACASTI PHARMA INC - COMPLETES TRILOGY 1 AUDITS AND ACCELERATES PLANS TO SUBMIT FDA MEETING REQUEST BY END OF MARCH

* ACASTI PHARMA INC - PATENT UPHELD IN JAPAN FOLLOWING OPPOSITION FILINGS AND SUBSEQUENTLY ALLOWED