March 14 (Reuters) - Acasti Pharma Inc:

* ACASTI PHARMA ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT RANDOMIZED IN PIVOTAL TRILOGY PHASE 3 PROGRAM OF CAPRE IN SEVERE HYPERTRIGLYCERIDEMIA

* ACASTI PHARMA INC - ‍CONTINUE TO EXECUTE ON OUR TIMELINE TO OBTAIN TOPLINE DATA FROM TRILOGY BY END OF 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: