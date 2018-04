April 23 (Reuters) - Acasti Pharma Inc:

* ACASTI PHARMA ANNOUNCES OVERNIGHT MARKETED PUBLIC UNIT OFFERING

* ACASTI PHARMA INC - EACH UNIT IN OFFERING COMPRISING ONE COMMON SHARE AND ONE COMMON SHARE PURCHASE WARRANT

* ACASTI PHARMA - PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH CASH ON HAND TO BE USED BY CO FOR DEVELOPMENT OF CAPRE, ADVANCEMENT OF CO’S PHASE 3 PROGRAM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: