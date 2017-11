Nov 20 (Reuters) - Acasti Pharma Inc

* Acasti Pharma Inc - ‍entered into a non-binding term sheet with a China-based pharmaceutical company​

* Acasti Pharma - ‍if definitive agreement is reached, signed, term sheet contemplates co would receive an upfront payment of us$8 million upon signing

* Acasti Pharma Inc - ‍if definitive agreement is reached & signed, co would also receive potential additional milestone payments in excess of $125 million​