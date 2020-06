June 19 (Reuters) - Acasti Pharma Inc:

* ACASTI PHARMA RECEIVES FDA RESPONSE TO TRILOGY 1 BRIEFING PACKAGE

* ACASTI PHARMA INC - FDA HAS PROVIDED ACASTI WITH A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO ITS TYPE C MEETING REQUEST AND BRIEFING PACKAGE

* ACASTI PHARMA - FDA CONFIRMED THAT IT WILL REQUIRE PIVOTAL EFFICACY ANALYSES FOR TRILOGY 2 TO BE PERFORMED ON FULL INTENT TO TREAT POPULATION