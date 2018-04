BRIEF-ACCC Approves Saputo-Murray Goulburn Acquisition Undertaking

April 4 (Reuters) - AUSTRALIAN COMPETITION AND CONSUMER COMMISSION:

* ACCC APPROVES SAPUTO-MURRAY GOULBURN ACQUISITION UNDERTAKING

* WILL NOT OPPOSE DEAL AFTER ACCEPTING A COURT-ENFORCEABLE UNDERTAKING FROM SAPUTO TO DIVEST MURRAY GOULBURN’S KOROIT PLANT

* MURRAY GOULBURN CONFIRMED SAPUTO DIVESTING KOROIT WILL NOT IMPACT ASSET SALE TO SAPUTO, INCLUDING CONSIDERATION SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE FROM SALE

* SALE SUBJECT TO CONDITIONS THAT INCLUDE APPROVAL BY THE FOREIGN INVESTMENT REVIEW BOARD

* WILL ISSUE A PUBLIC COMPETITION ASSESSMENT IN DUE COURSE THAT WILL OUTLINE THE REASONS FOR ITS DECISION IN MORE DETAIL