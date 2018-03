March 2 (Reuters) - Australian Competition And Consumer Commission:

* AUTHORISED CHEVRON, INPEX, SHELL AND WOODSIDE TO COORDINATE MAINTENANCE ACTIVITIES AT LNG FACILITIES IN WESTERN AUSTRALIA, NORTHERN TERRITORY​

* AUTHORISATION IS GRANTED FOR FIVE YEARS, RATHER THAN 10-YEAR PERIOD SOUGHT BY LNG PRODUCERS

* IF PRODUCERS AWARE OF EACH OTHER'S LNG FACILITY SHUTDOWNS AS PART OF THIS DEAL, THE INFORMATION MAY GIVE THEM ADVANTAGE IN GAS TRADING MARKETS