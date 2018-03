BRIEF-ACCC Commences Proceedings Against Telstra

March 26 (Reuters) - ACCC:

* COMMENCED PROCEEDINGS AGAINST TELSTRA, UNDER A DELEGATION OF POWER FROM ASIC, ALLEGING THAT IT MADE FALSE OR MISLEADING REPRESENTATIONS

* FALSE OR MISLEADING REPRESENTATIONS TO CONSUMERS IN RELATION TO ITS THIRD-PARTY BILLING SERVICE KNOWN AS “PREMIUM DIRECT BILLING

* TELSTRA HAS ADMITTED THAT MORE THAN 100,000 CUSTOMERS MAY HAVE BEEN AFFECTED AND CHARGED

* TELSTRA ACKNOWLEDGED ITS INTERNAL PROCESSES FOR DEALING WITH THESE ISSUES WERE INADEQUATE AND WILL REFUND CUSTOMERS AFFECTED BY THIS CONDUCT‍​

* AS PART OF THE RESOLUTION, TELSTRA HAS CEASED OPERATING THE PDB SERVICE ENTIRELY.