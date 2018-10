Oct 8 (Reuters) - Australian Competition & Consumer Commission:

* FINALISED ARBITRATION OF A DISPUTE BETWEEN GLENCORE COAL ASSETS AUSTRALIA AND PORT OF NEWCASTLE OPERATIONS PTY LTD

* DISPUTE WAS ABOUT TERMS AND CONDITIONS FOR ACCESSING THE ‘DECLARED’ SHIPPING CHANNEL SERVICE AT THE PORT OF NEWCASTLE

* DISPUTE WAS ABOUT TERMS AND CONDITIONS FOR ACCESSING THE 'DECLARED' SHIPPING CHANNEL SERVICE AT THE PORT OF NEWCASTLE

* DETERMINED THAT PNO SHOULD REDUCE ITS CURRENT CHARGE FOR SHIPS ENTERING THE PORT TO CARRY GLENCORE'S COAL BY AROUND 20% TO $0.61/GT