BRIEF-‍ACCC Flags Concerns About Saputo-Murray Goulburn Deal​

March 1 (Reuters) - Australian Competition and Consumer Commission:

* ‍ACCC FLAGS CONCERNS ABOUT SAPUTO-MURRAY GOULBURN DEAL​

* ‍“OUR VIEW IS THAT SAPUTO OWNING KOROIT PLANT WOULD SUBSTANTIALLY LESSEN COMPETITION FOR ACQUISITION OF DAIRY FARMERS’ RAW MILK IN REGION.”​

* CONCERNS ARE THAT SAPUTO AND FONTERRA WOULD BE MORE LIKELY TO OFFER LOWER PRICES IF SAPUTO ACQUIRED KOROIT

* CONSIDERS KOROIT WOULD REMAIN IN MARKET & WOULD LIKELY BE ACQUIRED BY ANOTHER BUSINESS IF SAPUTO ACQUISITION DOES NOT PROCEED