June 10 (Reuters) - Australian Competition and Consumer Commission:

* SAYS PROPOSING TO ALLOW INSURERS AND BROKERS TO CONTINUE COORDINATION OF RELIEF MEASURES UNTIL JUNE 30 AND TO KEEP THESE UNTIL DEC 31

* SAYS THE AUTHORISATION WILL APPLY TO SUNCORP, ALLIANZ, QBE INSURANCE AND OTHER INSURERS OR INSURANCE BROKERS WHO HAVE NOTIFIED ACCC Source ( bit.ly/3cVRtrz)