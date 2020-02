Feb 14 (Reuters) - Australian Competition & Consumer Commission:

* AUSTRALIAN COMPETITION & CONSUMER COMMISSION SAYS IT RAISES CONCERNS ON PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF ADELAIDE TOOLS AND OAKLANDS MOWER CENTRE BY BUNNINGS

* AUSTRALIA’S ACCC SAYS PRELIMINARY CONCERNS ARE THAT DEAL MAY LESSEN COMPETITION IN TOOLS AND OUTDOOR POWER EQUIPMENT MARKET IN ADELAIDE

* AUSTRALIA'S ACCC SAYS FINAL DECISION SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 23 ON BUNNINGS' ADELAIDE TOOLS DEAL Source: bit.ly/37s6HBw