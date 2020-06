June 26 (Reuters) - Australian Competition and Consumer Commission:

* APPLIES FOR LEAVE TO APPEAL PN/AURIZON MERGER DECISION,AXX-AZJ.AX

* SEEKING SPECIAL LEAVE TO APPEAL COURT DECISION THAT PACIFIC NATIONAL DEAL FOR ACACIA RIDGE TERMINAL FROM AURIZON WOULD NOT HURT COMPETITION

* SEEKING HIGH COURT’S RULING ON SCOPE OF COURT’S POWER TO ACCEPT AN UNDERTAKING AS REMEDY AFTER FINDING A PROPOSED ACQUISITION AS ANTI-COMPETITIVE Source text reut.rs/31j42e0 Further company coverage: