April 2 (Reuters) - Australian Competition And Consumer Commission:

* AUSTRALIAN COMPETITION AND CONSUMER COMMISSION SAYS COAL PRODUCERS CAN COLLECTIVELY NEGOTIATE WITH PORT OF NEWCASTLE

* ACCC GRANTS INTERIM AUTHORISATION TO NSW MINERALS COUNCIL & 10 COAL PRODUCERS TO COLLECTIVELY NEGOTIATE WITH PORT OF NEWCASTLE OPERATIONS

* PNO NEGOTIATING WITH INDIVIDUAL COAL PRODUCERS OVER PROPOSED 10 YEAR DEED FOR ACCESS TO PORT