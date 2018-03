March 23 (Reuters) - Australian Competition and Consumer Commission:

* DODO, PRIMUS, & COMMANDER TO COMPENSATE CUSTOMERS WHO DIDN’T RECEIVE INTERNET SPEEDS THEY BOUGHT AS NBN CONNECTION WAS INCAPABLE OF DELIVERING IT

* 3,384 DODO CUSTOMERS, 1,912 IPRIMUS CUSTOMERS, & 565 COMMANDER CUSTOMERS WERE UNABLE TO ACHIEVE THE SPEEDS THEY WERE PAYING FOR Source text: (bit.ly/2DNw5De) Further company coverage: [ ]