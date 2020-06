BRIEF-ACCC Says Investigation Into Qantas's Stake In Alliance Airlines Continues

June 1 (Reuters) - AUSTRALIA’S ACCC:

* INVESTIGATION INTO QANTAS’S STAKE IN ALLIANCE AIRLINES CONTINUES

* QANTAS ACQUIRING STRATEGIC STAKE IN CLOSE COMPETITOR IN CONCENTRATED MARKET RAISES CLEAR COMPETITION CONCERNS

* ANY FURTHER INCREASE IN QANTAS’ STAKE IN ALLIANCE VERY LIKELY TO RAISE COMPETITION CONCERNS UNDER COMPETITION & CONSUMER ACT

* TO CONSIDER ENFORCEMENT ACTION IF EVIDENCE THAT QANTAS SHAREHOLDING COMPROMISING ALLIANCE’S ABILITY TO BE STRONG COMPETITOR TO QANTAS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)