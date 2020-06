June 19 (Reuters) - Australian Competition and Consumer Commission :

* SAYS “PLEASED” QANTAS CONTACTED CUSTOMERS FOR POTENTIAL REFUNDS FOR FLIGHTS CANCELLED/SUSPENDED DUE TO COVID-19

* ITS COVID-19 TASKFORCE RAISED CONCERNS WITH QANTAS AFTER COMPLAINTS FROM PASSENGERS WHO WERE GIVEN CREDITS INSTEAD OF REFUNDS

* EVEN MOST RECENT COMMUNICATION BY QANTAS TO REMIND CUSTOMERS ABOUT RIGHT TO REFUND "NOT PARTICULARLY CLEAR" Source text - (bit.ly/3didVem)