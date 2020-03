March 26 (Reuters) - Australian Competition & Consumer Commission:

* INTERIM AUTHORISATION TO REGIONAL EXPRESS TO COORDINATE FLIGHT SCHEDULES WITH VIRGIN AUSTRALIA, QANTAS ON 10 REGIONAL ROUTES DURING COVID-19

* INTERIM AUTHORISATION WILL ENABLE REX, QANTASLINK, VIRGIN TO SHARE REVENUE FROM SERVICES ON ROUTES

* REVENUE SHARING BETWEEN REX, QANTASLINK, VIRGIN CONDITIONAL ON AIRLINES CHARGING FARES NO HIGHER THAN THOSE IN PLACE ON FEB 1