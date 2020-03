March 24 (Reuters) -

* AUSTRALIAN COMPETITION & CONSUMER COMMISSION SAYS SUPERMARKET OPERATORS TO COORDINATE FOR RELIABLE AND FAIR ACCESS TO GROCERIES DURING COVID-19

* AUSTRALIA'S ACCC SAYS INTERIM AUTHORISATION ALLOWS SUPERMARKETS TO WORK WITH EACH OTHER WHEN WORKING WITH SUPPLIERS, TRANSPORT & LOGISTICS PROVIDERS Source: bit.ly/2y3TTpc Further company coverage: [ ]