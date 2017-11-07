FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ACCC says Telstra offers to compensate 42,000 customers for slow NBN speeds‍​
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 7, 2017 / 10:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-ACCC says Telstra offers to compensate 42,000 customers for slow NBN speeds‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Australian Competition & Comsumer Comission:

* Telstra offers to compensate 42,000 customers for slow NBN speeds‍​

* Telstra provided a court-enforceable undertaking to ACCC detailing the remedies it will provide affected customers‍​

* Telstra admits likely to have contravened Australian consumer law by engaging in misleading or deceptive conduct

* Telstra remedies provided to ACCC include refunds, option to change speed plans, exit from contracts without paying a fee Source text: (bit.ly/2AqSmGv) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

