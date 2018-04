BRIEF-ACCC Says Telstra To Pay $10 Mln For Misleading Premium Billing Charge Representations

April 26 (Reuters) - Australian Competition and Consumer Commission:

* TELSTRA TO PAY $10 MILLION FOR MISLEADING PREMIUM BILLING CHARGE REPRESENTATIONS

* ACCC IS NOW EXAMINING THIRD PARTY BILLING SERVICES OFFERED BY OTHER CARRIERS

* TELSTRA HAS CEASED OPERATING PREMIUM DIRECT BILLING SERVICE ENTIRELY AND WILL REFUND CUSTOMERS AFFECTED BY ITS CONDUCT

* COURT HELD, BY CONSENT, TELSTRA MISLED CUSTOMERS, BREACHED ASIC ACT WHEN IT CHARGED THEM FOR DIGITAL CONTENT WHICH THEY UNKNOWINGLY PURCHASED

* ESTIMATES FURTHER REFUNDS MAY BE IN THE ORDER OF SEVERAL MILLION DOLLARS

* TELSTRA ADMITTED MORE THAN 100,000 CUSTOMERS MAY HAVE BEEN AFFECTED & HAS COMMITTED TO OFFER REFUNDS TO THESE CUSTOMERS

* TELSTRA ESTIMATES IT PROVIDED REFUNDS OF AT LEAST $5 MILLION, & WILL REVIEW ANY FUTURE COMPLAINTS & DEAL WITH THOSE CUSTOMERS IN GOOD FAITH Source text: (bit.ly/2r2oKv9)