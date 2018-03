March 19 (Reuters) - Australian Competition and Consumer Commission:

* FEDERAL COURT FOUND H.J. HEINZ COMPANY AUSTRALIA MADE MISLEADING HEALTH CLAIM ON ITS LITTLE KIDS SHREDZ PRODUCTS

* HEARING ON PENALTIES AND OTHER ORDERS SOUGHT BY THE ACCC WILL BE HELD ON A DATE TO BE FIXED BY THE COURT Source text: bit.ly/2tYNzgb