Feb 19 (Reuters) - Accel Entertainment Inc:

* ACCEL ENTERTAINMENT INC FILES FOR OFFERING OF UP TO 88.2 MILLION CLASS A-1 SHARES - SEC FILING

* ACCEL ENTERTAINMENT INC SAYS IN THE OFFERING, CO OFFERS UP TO 22.33 MILLION SHARES OF CLASS A-1 COMMON STOCK

* ACCEL ENTERTAINMENT INC SAYS IN THE OFFERING, UP TO 65.9 MILLION CLASS A-1 SHARES OFFERED BY THE SELLING HOLDERS