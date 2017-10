Oct 4 (Reuters) - Accelera Innovations Inc

* Accelera Innovations Inc - ‍on Sept 29, co received a SEC lawsuit involving “accounting fraud and disclosure violations” by co

* Accelera Innovations Inc - SEC lawsuit was received by ‍ Accelera Innovations Inc, Synergistic Holdings LLC and Geoffrey Thompson​ Source text: (bit.ly/2xTxCsp) Further company coverage: