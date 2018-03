BRIEF-Accelerate Diagnostics Announces $150 Mln Convertible Notes Offering

March 22 (Reuters) - Accelerate Diagnostics Inc:

* ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC. ANNOUNCES $150 MILLION CONVERTIBLE NOTES OFFERING

* ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS - INTENTION TO OFFER $150.0 MILLION OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023

* ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC - ‍EXPECTS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY PREPAYMENT AMOUNT OF THE PREPAID FORWARD

* ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS - EXPECTS TO ENTER PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED PREPAID FORWARD WITH AFFILIATE OF ONE OF INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES

* ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC - ‍WILL PURCHASE ITS COMMON STOCK FOR SETTLEMENT ON OR AROUND MARCH 15, 2023​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: