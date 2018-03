BRIEF-Accelerate Diagnostics announces pricing of $150 mln notes offering

March 23 (Reuters) - Accelerate Diagnostics Inc:

* ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $150 MILLION CONVERTIBLE NOTES OFFERING

* ‍PRICING OF $150.0 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.50% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023​

* ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS- ‍AN ENTITY AFFILIATED WITH ONE OF ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS’S DIRECTORS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE AN AGGREGATE OF $30 MILLION OF NOTES​

* ‍SALE OF NOTES TO INITIAL PURCHASERS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ABOUT $145.6 MILLION IN NET PROCEEDS TO ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: