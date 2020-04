BRIEF-Accelerate Diagnostics, Biocheck Report Agreement To Distribute MS-Fast Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Analyzer And Sars-Cov-2 Antibody Tests

April 15 (Reuters) - Accelerate Diagnostics Inc:

* ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS AND BIOCHECK ANNOUNCE COMMERCIAL SUPPLY AND COLLABORATION AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE MS-FAST CHEMILUMINESCENCE IMMUNOASSAY ANALYZER AND SARS-COV-2 ANTIBODY TESTS

* ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS - UNDER AGREEMENT, CO TO DISTRIBUTE BIOCHECK MS-FAST ALONG WITH BIOCHECK’S SARS-COV-2 TESTS FOR DETECTION OF IGG, IGM ANTIBODIES

* ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC - AGREEMENT COVERS NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE AND MIDDLE EAST

* ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS - BIOCHECK HAS APPLIED TO RECEIVE FDA'S EUA FOR SARS-COV-2 TESTS