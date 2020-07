July 6 (Reuters) - Accelerate Diagnostics Inc:

* ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS - ON JUNE 29, CO UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TEMPORARY SALARY REDUCTIONS, AWARDS OF RSUS FOR MEMBERS OF CO’S MANAGEMENT

* ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS - SALARY REDUCTIONS TAKE EFFECT FOR PERIOD JUNE 29, 2020 THROUGH DECEMBER 16, 2020 Source text: [bit.ly/2C7TXq3] Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)