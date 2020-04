April 15 (Reuters) - Accelerate Diagnostics Inc:

* ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES COVID-19 BUSINESS UPDATES; SCHEDULES FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL FOR MAY 7, 2020

* SEES Q1 2020 SALES $2.3 MILLION

* IS WITHDRAWING 2020 ANNUAL FINANCIAL GUIDANCE IT PROVIDED ON JANUARY 15, 2020

* ENDED QUARTER WITH TOTAL CASH, INVESTMENTS, AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $92.0 MILLION