Feb 5 (Reuters) - Accelerate Property Fund Ltd:

* ‍UPDATE ON FOURWAYS MALL REDEVELOPMENT AND PROPOSED ACQUISITION​

* ‍CONSTRUCTION WORK ON REDEVELOPMENT AND EXPANSION OF FOURWAYS MALL CONTINUES TO PROCEED ACCORDING TO SCHEDULE​

* ACCELERATE PROPERTY FUND- ‍SHAREHOLDERS ARE ADVISED COMPANY WILL NO LONGER BE PURSUING PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF A POLISH LIGHT INDUSTRIAL AND LOGISTICS PORTFOLIO MENTIONED ON NOV 20​