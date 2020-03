BRIEF-Accelerate Property Fund Sets Up Committee To Monitor COVID-19 Situation

March 18 (Reuters) - Accelerate Property Fund Ltd:

* JSE: APF - VOLUNTARY UPDATE - COVID-19

* ACCELERATE PROPERTY FUND LTD - THERE ARE CURRENTLY NO RESTRICTIONS PLACED ON TRADING AT SHOPPING CENTRES

* ACCELERATE PROPERTY FUND - SET UP AN INTERNAL COMMITTEE CONSTITUTING EXECUTIVE AND SENIOR MANAGERS TO MONITOR COVID-19 SITUATION

* ACCELERATE PROPERTY FUND LTD - HAVE IMPLEMENTED DOMESTIC AND INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS AND REMOTE WORKING POLICIES.

* ACCELERATE PROPERTY- TENANTS IN COMMERCIAL OFFICES PORTFOLIO OPTING TO SELF- IMPOSED ISOLATION, WORK-FROM-HOME NOT EXPECTED TO IMPACT CO