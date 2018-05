May 22 (Reuters) - Acceleron Pharma Inc:

* ACCELERON ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PULSAR PHASE 2 TRIAL OF SOTATERCEPT IN PULMONARY ARTERIAL HYPERTENSION

* ACCELERON PHARMA - PLANS TO REPORT PRELIMINARY RESULTS FROM 6-MONTH PRIMARY TREATMENT PERIOD OF PULSAR PHASE 2 TRIAL IN FIRST HALF OF 2020