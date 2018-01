Jan 8 (Reuters) - Acceleron Pharma Inc:

* ACCELERON PHARMA INC - PLANS TO INITIATE PART 2 OF ACE-083 FSHD PHASE 2 TRIAL DURING Q2 OF 2018

* ACCELERON ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY RESULTS FROM PART 1 OF THE ACE-083 PHASE 2 TRIAL IN PATIENTS WITH FACIOSCAPULOHUMERAL DYSTROPHY