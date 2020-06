BRIEF-Acceleron Presents Topline Results Of The Pulsar Phase 2 Trial Of Sotatercept In Patients With Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

June 24 (Reuters) - Acceleron Pharma Inc:

* ACCELERON PRESENTS TOPLINE RESULTS OF THE PULSAR PHASE 2 TRIAL OF SOTATERCEPT IN PATIENTS WITH PULMONARY ARTERIAL HYPERTENSION

* ACCELERON PHARMA INC - PULSAR TRIAL ACHIEVED ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* ACCELERON PHARMA INC - SOTATERCEPT WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED

* ACCELERON PHARMA - PULSAR TRIAL ACHIEVED STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT ALL-DOSE MEAN IMPROVEMENT FROM BASELINE OF 54 METERS IN KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINT

* ACCELERON PHARMA - ADVERSE EVENTS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY PUBLISHED DATA ON SOTATERCEPT IN CLINICAL TRIALS IN OTHER PATIENT POPULATIONS