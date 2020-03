March 9 (Reuters) - Acceleron Pharma Inc:

* ACCELERON ANNOUNCES TOPLINE RESULTS FROM THE PHASE 2 TRIAL OF ACE-083 IN PATIENTS WITH CHARCOT-MARIE-TOOTH DISEASE

* ACCELERON PHARMA INC - ACE-083 DID NOT ACHIEVE STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENTS IN FUNCTIONAL ENDPOINTS RELATIVE TO PLACEBO

* ACCELERON PHARMA INC - ACCELERON TO DISCONTINUE DEVELOPMENT OF ACE-083