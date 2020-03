BRIEF-Accent Group Says Co Has Felt Impact Of Covid-19 Outbreak

March 19 (Reuters) - Accent Group Ltd:

* ACCENT GROUP LTD - HAS FELT IMPACT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK AND UNPRECEDENTED AND UNCERTAIN CONDITIONS IT HAS CREATED

* ACCENT GROUP LTD - SINCE MIDDLE OF FEBRUARY, LIKE FOR LIKES STORE SALES HAVE DETERIORATED AND HAVE BEEN BELOW LAST YEAR

* ACCENT GROUP - WITHDRAWS ITS GUIDANCE FOR PROFIT GROWTH IN H2 & NO LONGER EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE PROFIT GROWTH IN FY20

* ACCENT GROUP LTD - SAW SIGNIFICANT DECLINE ON LAST YEAR IN FIRST 2 WEEKS OF MARCH IN LIKE FOR LIKES STORE SALES