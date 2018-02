BRIEF-Accentis: FY EBITDA Decreases To 10.1 Million Euros

Feb 26 (Reuters) - ACCENTIS NV:

* OCCUPATION RATIO OF 99.74 PERCENT AT END 2017 VERSUS 96.56 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA EUR 10.1‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR ‍​4.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY RENTAL REVENUE EUR ‍​ 13.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 13.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BOARD SUGGESTS NOT TO TURN OUT DIVIDEND IN FY 2017‍​

* EXPECTS A TOTAL GROSS RENTAL REVENUE OF EUR 13.36 MILLION IN 2018, BASED ON SITUATION OF RENTAL CONTRACTS ON JANUARY 30, 2018 Source text: bit.ly/2FBZFOF Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)