Nov 3 (Reuters) - ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG:

* ‍REAFFIRMED ITS ANNUAL FORECAST OF APPROXIMATELY 34 MILLION EUROS IN EBIT FOR YEAR AS A WHOLE​

* ‍CONSOLIDATED REVENUES CAME TO 89.0 MILLION EUROS BY END OF FIRST NINE MONTHS​

* ‍PLANS TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OVER AT LEAST SAME AMOUNT DISBURSED LAST YEAR​

* ‍CONSOLIDATED INCOME FOR 9-MONTH PERIOD WAS 12.3 MILLION EUROS (REFERENCE PERIOD: 18.8 MILLION EUROS)​ Source text - bit.ly/2lKKhJt Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)