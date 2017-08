June 12 (Reuters) - ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG:

* ADJUSTMENT OF THE CONVERSION PRICE AND THE CONVERSION RATIO FOR THE CONVERTIBLE BOND2014 / 2019

* ADJUSTED CONVERSION PRICE IS 2.4655 EUROS (PREVIOUSLY 2.50) AND ADJUSTED CONVERSION RATIO THEREFORE CORRESPONDS TO 1.0139 (PREVIOUSLY 1)