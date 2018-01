Jan 22 (Reuters) - ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG SELLS EQUITY STAKE IN PROPERTY PORTFOLIOO REAL ESTATE AG:

* SIGNED AN AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF A 75% PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN COMPANY ACCENTRO GEHRENSEE GMBH

* TO INVEST EUR 20 MILLION IN LIQUID CAPITAL THAT WILL BE RELEASED BY TRANSACTION IN ITS CORE BUSINESS

* TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN MODEST CONTRIBUTION TO EARNINGS IN 2018 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)