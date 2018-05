BRIEF-Accentro Real Estate Q1 EBIT Grows By 72.3% At EUR 8.4 Mln

May 3 (Reuters) - Accentro Real Estate AG:

* STARTS THE 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR WITH SIGNIFICANT REVENUE AND EARNINGS GROWTH

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE INCREASE BY 47.7% IN Q1 OF 2018 TO EUR 30.7 MILLION

* Q1 EBIT GROWS BY 72.3% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO EUR 8.4 MILLION

* POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2018

* CONFIRMS FORECAST OF SIGNIFICANT DOUBLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN REVENUE IN 2018

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME ALSO ROSE SIGNIFICANTLY BY 33.0% TO EUR 3.9 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 3.0 MILLION)

* SEES INCREASE IN EBIT TO BETWEEN EUR 37 MILLION AND EUR 40 MILLION IN 2018

